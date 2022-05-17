“Click It or Ticket” seatbelt enforcement kicks off

LANSING – With the summer months fast approaching, Michigan State Police and local police agencies are cracking down on drivers who aren’t wearing seatbelts all across Michigan.

The three week “Click It or Ticket” campaign began Monday. During the three week period, police across the state will be enhancing their seatbelt enforcement.

“Wearing a seatbelt is the most effective thing drivers can do to reduce injuries and save lives on our roadways,” Alicia Sledge, Office of Highway Safety Planning interim director, said. “The numbers don’t lie. For decades, we have strongly encouraged everyone to buckle up, and that crucial message has saved many lives.”

In 2020, there were 228 people who were killed in vehicle crashes while not wearing a seatbelt.

According to the Office of Highway Safety Planning, the seatbelt usage rate in 2021 for Michigan was 92.6 percent, and nationally was at 90.4 percent.

State law requires drivers, front-seat passengers, and passengers 15 and younger in any seating position to be wearing a seatbelt. Children must be in a car seat or booster seat until they are eight-years-old or four feet, nine inches tall and children under four must be in the back seat.

Not wearing a seatbelt could result in fines of at least $65.