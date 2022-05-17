Free citizenship services available to Metro Detroit immigrants

Photo via Shutterstock

DETROIT – The International Institute of Metropolitan Detroit (IIMD) is offering free citizenship legal services to Metro Detroiters through a grant from the federal government.

The institute is encouraging anyone thinking of applying for citizenship to reach out to them. Immigration legal staff will assist people apply for naturalization (N-400) as well as provide free legal advice.

The grant is provided by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service’s (USCIS) Citizenship and Assimilation Grant Program, and will end Sept. 30, 2022. Founded in 1919 in Detroit, the IIMD is recognized by the U.S Department of Justice Board of Immigration Appeals, and is the only organization to receive the grant from the USCIS in Michigan.

The institute is helping people prepare for citizenship by offering both virtual and in-person classes. Community organizations can contact the Immigration Department at the IIMD if they are interested in hosting classes for those wanting to apply for citizenship.

Immigrants can find legal services like application for certificate of citizenship (N-600), application to adjust status, application to remove conditions on residence, family-based petitions for relatives, renew or replace a green card, and DACA renewal applications.

The IIMD also assists low-income individuals with secondary education, technical skills training, and providing access to jobs. Immigrants, refugees, people experiencing homelessness, and those without a GED, are all eligible for that program.

To schedule an appointment, call 313-871-8600 ext. 234. Here is their website for any other inquiries: www.iimd.org