Dearborn Heights libraries honor deceased staff members with commemorative tree planting

Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi and Library Director Michael McCaffery participate in the May 14 tree planting/memorial service to honor past Library staff and volunteers who have passed away in recent years. Photo: City of Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Employees and patrons of the Dearborn Heights library system joined forces to honor former library employees who have passed away.

The commemorative tree planting was requested by staff to honor Cyndi Howard, a long time staff member who recently passed away.

“In an effort to recognize some other staff that have passed through the years, it seemed prudent to recognize them as well,” Library Director Michael Mccaffery said. “Many good people have worked for us through the years, and they had a positive impact on other staff and residents.”



In addition to the tree, a decorative willow redbud that was planted on the west area of the John F. Kennedy, Jr. Library grounds, a permanent plaque commemorating those former employees will be placed by the bookstore overlooking the tree outside. There is also a “wall of honor” plaque at the Caroline Kennedy Library that bears the names of many on the JFK memorial.

“We simply wanted to recognize the love of community and service, and hope that others in the community would appreciate all the staff has done to better the lives of others,” Mccaffery said. “We hope that residents come out to visit the tree, bookstore and plaque at JFK and validate the hard work of so many staff through the years.”

Those honored on the plaque include Stephanie Jackson, Charlene Fleis, Steven Valint, Mary Richardson, Cyndi and Gary Howard, Bernice Lezotte, Don Freda, Joan Smith and many others.

“This was a great cause organized by Mr. Mccaffery to honor the staff and volunteers that have passed over the past several years,” Mayor Bill Bazzi said. “May they rest in peace.”