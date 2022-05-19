Homeless man charged with disorderly conduct after telling Tim Horton’s cashier he had a gun

DEARBORN —On May 14, at about 1 p.m., Dearborn Police were called to Tim Horton’s at 10401 E. Ford Road for an alleged armed robbery in progress.

Nine officers were dispatched to the store where they found the suspect, who claimed the incident was a misunderstanding.

The suspect, a homeless man, told officers that he was reciting rap lyrics and the cashier got confused and that the cashier just “freaked out” and “that’s not fair.”

The cashier reportedly told officers that the suspect had ordered a drink and walked around the store before coming back to the register and demanding $20.

The cashier also reported that the suspect leaned around the protective Plexiglas at the front counter and said, “Give me $20 and I won’t make a scene.”

Camera footage showed the interaction to have happened as described by the cashier and the suspect could also be seen trying to take a charity donation box on the counter. The suspect was arrested for armed robbery, but only charged with disorderly conduct after the cashier declined to press charges or testify.