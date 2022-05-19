Two women assaulted in Big Blue Parking Deck at Metro Airport

Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS — Two women reported being assaulted in less than a week inside the Big Blue Parking Deck at Detroit Metro Airport.

On Saturday, May 14, a woman reported that the attacker attempted to sexually assault her inside the parking deck.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, a Detroit Metro Airport employee was on the top floor of the parking structure when a suspect attacked her. The suspect reportedly hit and grabbed her. She was checked for a concussion at a nearby hospital.

The Wayne County Airport Authority Public Safety Division is working to apprehend the suspect and additional patrols have been added throughout both the Big Blue Parking Deck as well as the McNamara Parking Deck.

The airport is also asking travelers and visitors to take precautions when parking by being aware of their surroundings. If you see something, say something and dial 911, walk confidently, do not talk to strangers and walk in groups if possible.

A description of the suspect and further details of both investigations is not readily available due to the ongoing investigation.