U.S. House passes Tlaib’s bill to rename Grand River post office after Rosa Parks

Civil rights icon Rosa Parks on a Montgomery bus in 1955. Photo: Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

DETROIT — The U.S. House has passed U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-Detroit) bill to rename the post office on Grand River Avenue in Detroit after Rosa Parks.

The civil rights icon lived in Detroit for nearly 50 years and is adored in the 13th Congressional District Tlaib currently represents, and beyond.

Tlaib introduced the bill earlier this year on what would’ve been Parks’ 109th birthday.

“I am proud to lead this effort in partnership with Mother Parks’ family to rename the United States Post Office near her Detroit home in honor of this great Civil Rights leader,” Tlaib said. “This comes at a time when the radical love and beautiful strength embodied in leaders like Rosa Louise McCauley Parks and so many other whose footsteps we march in to this day – like Dr. King, Malcom X, Fannie Lou Hamer, Ella Baker and Fred Hampton as well as Congressmen Elijah Cummings and John Lewis – is under extreme threat.

“We know our struggle against racism is a lifelong pursuit. As Ms. Parks wrote, ‘Freedom fighters never retire’ and as her memory continues to guide us, I will add that the spirit of freedom fighters never dies.”

If the bill passes the Senate, the post office located at 4744 Grand River Avenue will be renamed the Rosa Louise McCauley Parks Post Office Building. The building is located just a block away from Rosa Parks Boulevard.