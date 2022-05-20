Dearborn Police running student safe driving video contest

Photo: Screenshot

DEARBORN — The Dearborn Police Department is offering $100 Amazon gift cards for whomever creates the most popular TikTok videos on traffic safety.

The contest is asking students to use their creativity and energy to create a TikTok video supporting the #SafeStreetsDearborn.

“Join the city of Dearborn to inspire people in the community to develop safe driving habits that will help keep the streets in Dearborn safe for everyone,” the contest page read. “Have fun and express yourself with a video that reflects your imagination and vision. Your #SafeStreetsDearborn message may be the one that saves a life.”

Entrants must include the hashtag #SafeStreetsDearborn and must tag the city @Dearborncitygov. Entries will be accepted through June 1 and voting will take place from June 1 to 10. The top three vote getters will each receive a $100 Amazon gift card.

Entrants will need to enter their video through TikTok and copy the link to the contest page.

The video must be focused on the importance of following all traffic laws. Only one video per person, per account on TikTok will be accepted.

Voters can vote for their favorite video up to three times a day.

Videos must be traffic safety-themed about the importance of obeying the speed limits and other traffic signs to keep the streets of Dearborn safe, must be 15 to 60 seconds long and have no inappropriate language, no music with explicit lyrics, no inappropriate gestures and no inappropriate clothing.

“Since traffic safety is such an important issue for the Dearborn community, the Dearborn Police is asking for students to help us get the word out about traffic safety by entering the TikTok video contest,” Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said. “To participate, create a fun, inspiring video on TikTok supporting the #SafeStreetsDearborn campaign. Let’s be creative, Dearborn. Let’s be inspirational. Let’s help motivate the community to drive safely and obey all traffic laws.”