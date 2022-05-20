Dearborn Public Schools to host Memorial Day events

Student honoring fallen soldiers. Photo: Dearborn Public Schools

DEARBORN — All three of the Dearborn Public School District’s traditional public high schools are planning special events to remember fallen soldiers from their schools.

All three events will be hosted in the mornings the week before Memorial Day and will honor fallen veterans from their respective schools.

Dearborn High School is holding its ceremony on Tuesday, May 24, starting at 9 a.m. in the school auditorium. The ceremony will specifically highlight the life of James Huard, who has a monument named after him on school grounds.

Fordson High’s event will take place at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25 in the school auditorium and students will be highlighting fallen soldiers from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

Lisa Lark, a former Dearborn teacher and author of All They Left Behind: Legacies of Men and Women of the Wall, will be emceeing the event with Shaun Wilson, an eight-year veteran of the U.S. Marines who will be the keynote speaker. The American Legion Post 364 will provide an honor guard.

Edsel Ford’s event will be at 7:50 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, in the school’s auditorium. Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, Superintendent Dr. Glenn Maleyko, school board members and others will be present and participating in the event as it is the longest active Memorial Day celebration throughout the district.

Lark will again emcee the event honoring 23 Edsel Ford graduates who gave their lives during the Vietnam War.

A color guard from the James Huard 267 Post will be present and retire the colors during the ceremony. The combined Chamber Choirs will provide choral selections during the event.

Dearborn Schools will also be well represented during Dearborn’s Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 30 as several schools have bands performing and some school-related groups will also be participating.

The Memorial Day Parade will start at 10 a.m., but will be preceded by a ceremonial funeral procession at 9:40 a.m.

The parade begins at Michigan Ave. and Maple and travels to the Henry Ford Centennial Library.

All three high school events are open to the public.