Samer “Sam” Jaafar named Wayne County’s director of Homeland Security

Samer "Sam" Jaafar

WAYNE COUNTY — With a dedication to public service, Samer “Sam” Jaafar has been named Wayne County’s new director of Homeland Security.

The appointment is subject to Wayne County Commission approval.

Jaafar has served as deputy director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management since February 2011.

In his role, Jaafar has been responsible for the overall coordination and leadership of the department.

“It’s a humbling and rewarding feeling to become director after years of dedication to the community,” Jaafar said. “Having been deputy director for 11 years and interim director with a hardworking staff, and a great career with the Detroit Police Department, has prepared me for this level of responsibility and challenges ahead. I appreciate that I have the opportunity to be able to protect my fellow citizens of Wayne County, including my friends and family.”

Jaafar holds a double B.B.A in management, general and industrial, from Davenport University, with honors and a minor in human relations. He graduated from the Eastern Michigan University Staff and Command Supervisory School and completed all state of Michigan and federal national incident management systems, as well as incident command course studies. Jaafar also received certification from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), is a certified instructor through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) for the Gang Resistance Education and Training (GREAT) Program for youth and was the lead coordinator for the Detroit Police Department GREAT Program.

Jaafar served with the Detroit Police Department from 1993 until 2011 as sergeant special operation and community relations. He also worked in major crimes, the Northwest District, the Special Crimes Gang Squad Unit, Executive Protection, Wayne County Fire Chiefs Association, Downriver Fire Chiefs Association and several federal task forces. The Northwest District houses nearly 400,000 residents and is one of the largest police districts in the state.

“I am appreciative to my mentors, Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans and the late Sheriff Benny Napoleon, and a special thanks to Chief of Staff Assad Turfe for providing leadership support for the best interest for all county departments,” Jaafar said. “I’m also thankful to my peers and coworkers at the Detroit Police Department, where I learned to grow and protect the citizens.”

Jaafar also serves on the Schoolcraft College/Wayne County Regional Police Academy Advisory Board as a board member, is president of the American Arab Chaldean Law Enforcement Association, a member of the Wayne County Association Chiefs of Police Chiefs, a member of the Southeastern Michigan Chief of Police Association and a member of the ACC Board of Directors.

Jaafar said that he has a great respect for Evans and his dedication to the county and is appreciative of those who value inclusion as the county does.

“The staff and leadership under Warren C. Evans’ administration has turned this county in a direction where we can walk with our head held high and be proud of the work we’ve done,” he said. “I am also thankful to Osama Siblani for his support and being a voice of inclusion, and no one knows inclusion like Warren C. Evans. I’m also thankful to Wayne County Sheriff Ray Washington and Undersheriff Mike Jaafar, who are always there for support, and the communities that work together cohesively throughout Wayne County.”

Jaafar is married to his sweetheart, Valentine Jaafar, who are both proud parents of their four children, Nehme, Nora, Amer and Joelle, all of whom are honor students.

“It’s time to roll up my sleeves a bit higher and continue to protect the county,” Jaafar said. “I’m thankful for this opportunity and look forward to continuing to protect and serve the county.”