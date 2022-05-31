Dearborn announces free pool admission for children 13 and under

Hammoud family playing in a drink cooler. Photo: Abdullah Hammoud

DEARBORN – Mayor Abdullah Hammoud has announced that the will be waiving all admission fees to the city’s community pools for children 13 and under.

The decision is part of a new initiative to expand equity and access to the city’s public pool.

The benefit was inspired by access challenges that Hammoud experienced in his own childhood and waives the previous fee of $55 for Dearborn residents.

“Growing up, going to the community pool every day was not an option for my siblings and I,” Hammoud said in a statement. “The cost of the daily admission for multiple children was too much, and the one time cost for a family pass wasn’t something my parents could afford at the time. Rather than swim at the pool, we used to fill up drink coolers and lay in them in our driveway. Although we enjoyed that tradition, as children, we never fully grasped why we didn’t just go to the pool. Today, I’m proud to announce that we have waived all pool admissions for children 13 and under. This is a small initiative that we believe will have a big impact. Let’s make sure that every child who is eager to swim, has the opportunity to do so.”

Residents will still need to obtain a pool tag and can do so by visiting the service desk at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. or between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Residents can also obtain the tags at Dunworth Memorial Pool.

Proof of residency will be required, and can include a driver’s license of a parent or guardian, or a school ID. Five pool tags can be issued per one ID.

“This benefit is for Dearborn residents only,” Hammoud said. “Stay cool, be safe, and enjoy our pools.”