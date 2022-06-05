20 students to receive scholarships at award ceremony in Dearborn, June 8

File image

DEARBORN — Twenty students from Dearborn and Dearborn Heights high schools will receive scholarships amounting to a total of $75,000 at an award ceremony in Dearborn next week.

The students were chosen to receive scholarships towards their college tuition after an application and selection process, through a program facilitated by Huntington Bank in partnership with The Arab American News.

Awards are expected to go to students from all participating schools: Edsel Ford, Fordson and Dearborn High Schools in Dearborn and Crestwood High Schools in Dearborn Heights.

The F.L.I.P (Future Leaders in Progress) Scholarship Award ceremony will occur June 8, at 5:30 p.m. at The Summit Banquet Center, 6220 Miller Road in Dearborn (attendees can call 313-582-4888 to RSVP).

Our appreciation and gratitude go to the chairman of Huntington Bank, Mr. Gary Torgow, his staff and Huntington Bank for their support and generosity. We look forward to continue our cooperation with them next year and many years to come. — Osama Siblani, publisher



Students were picked by their schools’ staff and urged to apply for the scholarships.

Applicants had to have maintained a minimum GPA of 2.5, be enrolled full-time in 12th grade and in good standing attending Dearborn and Crestwood high schools, scheduled to graduate this spring, exemplify leadership, be actively engaged in their community through community service and must be attending college or university upon graduation.

Interviews with the students were conducted at The Arab American News in late May and were joined by representatives from Huntington Bank, including Chairman Gary Torgow, The Arab American News Publisher Osama Siblani and officials from both school districts, including Dearborn Superintendent Glenn Maleyko.

“We are excited that we can offer this opportunity to future leaders in our communities,” Siblani said. “Our appreciation and gratitude go to the chairman of Huntington Bank, Mr. Gary Torgow, his staff and Huntington Bank for their support and generosity. We look forward to continue our cooperation with them next year and many years to come. We are supporting bright students and I’m sure most of them will be our future leaders.”

The winning students will be invited to the ceremony to accept their awards, but will not know the award amount till then. Awards are expected to range from $10,000 to $1,000.

Judge Mariam Bazzi, Torgow and Siblani are expected to speak at the event.

Last month, Crestwood Superintendent Youssef Mosallam told the The Arab American News that the scholarship was innovative in targeting a wider range of students who can truly use financial assistance.

“Usually scholarships focus on the students who have the highest GPA or test scores and don’t take into consideration that life events impact student success,” Mosallam said. “Those life events should not impact a student’s future. This scholarship takes that into consideration and allows for more students to have an opportunity to attain financial assistance for that postsecondary education so that their future will not be stalled.”