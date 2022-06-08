City of Dearborn Heights kicks off 34th annual Spirit Fest

Spirit FEst

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – The city of Dearborn Heights is kicking of its 34th annual Spirit Festival on Wednesday, June 8 with some changes that residents can look forward to.

The event, sponsored by Antonio’s Restaurants, will run on Wednesday, June 8 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. with a senior jubilee from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and a military salute from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. with a tribute from the Dearborn Heights Salvation Army Brass Band and Steve Hunt.

On Thursday, June 9, the event will run from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will feature a performance by Bassam Saleh and his band, Arabic Entertainment from 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Spirit Festival Flyer

On Friday, June 10, the event will run from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. with a performance by The Magic Bus from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. and a police vs. fire softball game at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12 the event will run from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m.

All five days of events will be held at the Canfield Community Center grounds at 1801 N. Beech Daly Road at the corner of Ford and Beech Daly.

“We have our entire staff working on this event year round,” Parks and Recreation Director Kim Laurencelle said. “It is an event where we showcase our sense of community in Dearborn Heights. Come to the Dearborn Heights Spirit Festival and enjoy the rides, elephant ears, music, and excitement. There’s something for everyone.”

The event will also hold free shuttle services from the Target shopping center Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

For more information, call the Spirit Hotline at 313-791-3607.