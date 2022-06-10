20 Dearborn and Dearborn Heights students awarded scholarships through Hunting Bank, The Arab American News partnership

All photos: Imad Mohamad/The Arab American News

DEARBORN — At an awards ceremony at The Summit Banquet Center in Dearborn on Wednesday, 20 students from Dearborn and Dearborn Heights high schools received scholarships in the first ever F.L.I.P (Future Leaders in Progress) Scholarship Program.

The scholarships were given to seniors from Edsel Ford, Fordson and Dearborn High Schools in Dearborn and Crestwood High Schools in Dearborn Heights, and amounted to a total of $75,000.

The program and the awards ceremony were facilitated by Huntington Bank in partnership with The Arab American News. The students were chosen to receive scholarships towards their college tuition after an application and selection process.

Interviews with the students were conducted at The Arab American News in late May and were joined by representatives from Huntington Bank, including Chairman Gary Torgow, The Arab American News Publisher Osama Siblani and officials from both school districts, including Dearborn Superintendent Glenn Maleyko.

Maleyko and Crestwood Schools Superintendent Youssef Mosallam spoke at Wednesday’s event, highlighted student achievements and handed out scholarship checks to the students in their districts.

Applicants had to have maintained a minimum GPA of 2.5, be enrolled full-time in 12th grade and in good standing attending Dearborn and Crestwood high schools, scheduled to graduate this spring, exemplify leadership, be actively engaged in their community through community service and must be attending college or university upon graduation.

Complete scholarship applications included an essay that highlighted leadership and community service, and a letter of support from teachers.

The scholarship program is unique in that it took into account a student’s financial needs and set a broad academic criteria. Award amounts were based in part on need and whether students had received other scholarships as well.

Huntington Bank has committed to bring back the program next year, with further details on selection, award amounts and more to be announced early next year.









































Here are the student scholarship recipients:

Student Name High School College Attending Scholarship Amount Hassan Zbib Crestwood U of M Dearborn $10,000 Heyzol Pizarro Crestwood University of Detroit Mercy $10,000 Rehab Jadallah Fordson U of M-Dearborn $10,000 Aya Reda Crestwood Wayne State University $5,000 Ahmad Taj Fordson U of M-Ann Arbor $5,000 Natali Chaaban Dearborn Wayne State University $5,000 Amina Lauren Ferris Dearborn U of M-Ann Arbor $5,000 Jalal Rayed Mogalli Dearborn U of M-Dearborn $2,500 Jamal Mosallam Dearborn Wayne State University $2,500 Crisbel Castro-Castaneda Fordson Henry Ford College $2,500 Mariam Elzayat Crestwood Wayne State University $2,500 Maryam H. Yassine Crestwood Wayne State University $2,500 Ramy Ayache Crestwood Wayne State University $2,500 Nour Kochaiche Crestwood Wayne State University $2,500 Shereen El-Saghir Crestwood Wayne State University $2,500 Zahra Alemarah Dearborn U of M-Dearborn $1,000 Oliver Angel Dearborn Michigan State University $1,000 Jarallah Ahmed Edsel Ford Henry Ford College $1,000 Muneera Alamri Edsel Ford Henry Ford College $1,000 Mohammad Alyassiri Henry Ford Early College – Advanced Manufacturing U of M-Ann Arbor $1,000

In attendance at the packed award ceremony on Wednesday were numerous city, county and state officials, including Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and more.

Rachid Elabed, who sits on Huntington’s Emerging Leaders Advisory Board, emceed the event.

“Congratulations to the awardees,” said The Arab American News publisher Osama Siblani. “It was really refreshing and encouraging to meet some of these bright future leaders, see their credentials and listen to them talk about their future.”

Siblani said that though not every awardee was interviewed, the selection committee carefully looked over their experience, as well as the letters of recommendations from their teachers.

“These (accomplishments) don’t happen in a vacuum, our thanks and appreciation go to the leaders of the Dearborn Public Schools and Crestwood Public Schools for their handwork and their teams,” Siblani said.

































“I want to thank (Osama Siblani) for helping us to facilitate and create this rewarding scholarship program, to uplift, encourage and reward so many young people around this room,” Huntington Bank Chairman Gary Torgow said. “None of this would be occurring, if not for two very dedicated superintendents.”

Torgow also thanked Huntington Bank team leaders who worked on making the scholarship a reality for the students, as well as city and county officials who were in the room.

“One of the great lessons I’ve learned in my business career… is that real success in life comes not from what you get, but rather from what you are able and privileged to give,” Torgow said.

He spoke of the exemplary volunteer and community work of the students, who wrote about that experience, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, in their application essays.

“Our congratulations tonight, to all of tonight’s winners and their wonderful families, for being such outstanding role models of kindness, and goodness and achievement and leadership,” Torgow said.

































Wayne County Third Circuit Court Judge Mariam Bazzi, a former Dearborn School Board president, congratulated the students and thanked school officials.

The mayors of Dearborn and Dearborn Heights spoke at the event.

“There is a grit to the youth in our community… something that we are proud of,” Mayor Hammoud said.

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Abed Hammoud capped off the list of speakers, who congratulated students and thanked Huntington Bank and Siblani for their efforts.

“(To the students) thank you for making your community and your family so proud,” Hammoud said. “The happiness you bring (to your family) is immeasurable, but I want to ask you to continue that through college, as you grow up and get good jobs. Never forget you parents and the people around you that helped.”