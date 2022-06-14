City of Dearborn Heights offering cooling centers

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – With summer temperatures rising rapidly this week, the city of Dearborn Heights is offering cooling centers throughout the city.

“Extremely hot weather is on the way, potentially causing dangerous health problems for many individuals and for those with no access to air conditioning,” the city said in a Facebook post. “The mayor’s office reminds residents that the city’s libraries, senior, and recreation centers are available for temporary relief.”

The Caroline Kennedy Library at 24590 George street is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Saturday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The John F. Kennedy Library at 24602 Van Born is open Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The Richard A. Young Recreation Center at 5400 McKinley is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 9:30 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The Berwyn Senior Recreation Center at 26155 Richardson and the Eton Senior Recreation Center at 4900 McKinley are open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“Get more information on coping with the heat at https://www.cdc.gove/extremeheat/,” the post said. “And remember to stay hydrated and look out for one another.”