Henry Ford Centennial Library opens a Reflection Room

Reflection Room at the Henry Ford Centennial Library

DEARBORN – The Henry Ford Centennial Library has opened a Reflection Room to promote mental and physical health and well- being.

The room is on the third flood of the library and has neutral walls with a tranquil picture.

“It fills a need,” Library Director Maryanne Bartles said. “Over the last few years, many people have been requesting this type of space to allow themselves a small break from screen time, studying, and other daily pressures.”

With the recent renovation at the Henry Ford Centennial Library, the library administration and commission found a way to make the requested space a reality, despite being a small room.

“We are so pleased that we were able to carve out a space for our patrons to relax and reflect, meditate, or pray,” Bartles said. “This is yet another effort toward meeting the requests and needs of our library patrons.”

The room has specific guidelines for usage of the room, which are posted on the door. The room is available during the library’s normal business hours.

More information can be found at www.dearbornlibrary.org or by calling 313-943-2330.