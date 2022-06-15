Dearborn offers resources and cooling centers for relief from excessive heat
Posted: Wednesday 06.15.2022 5:19 pm Health, Local

DEARBORN — With the extreme temperatures today and this week, the city of Dearborn’s Department of Public Health is providing residents with a series of resources and recommendations amid the extreme heat, including a list of cooling centers that are currently available.

There are five cooling center locations across the city and all locations are open during regular business hours. The locations are:

“Summer weather is finally upon us and we want to ensure residents know how to stay cool and safe in these weather conditions,” said Ali Abazeed, director of Public Health. “We ask our community members to please take all appropriate precautions to stay protected.”

Other important tips include:

  • Making sure your home is well insulated
  • Making sure your air conditioning is working
  • Covering your windows with curtains
  • Having an emergency kit on hand
  • Checking in on vulnerable neighbors or others you may know

For your own personal safety:

  • Stay hydrated
  • Dress in light, loose-fitting clothes
  • Avoid strenuous work
  • Spend time in air-conditioned places

If you are not feeling well and suspect it may be heat-related, be sure to look for signs of heat exhaustion, heat cramps or heat stroke. Contact a health professional immediately if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms:

Heat Exhaustion

  • Heavy sweating
  • Paleness
  • Muscle cramps exhaustion
  • Weakness
  • Dizziness
  • Headaches, nausea
  • Fainting

Heat Cramps

  • Muscle Pain
  • Muscle Spasms

Heat Stroke

  • Extremely high body temperature
  • Hot dry red skin
  • Rapid strong pulse
  • Headache
  • Nausea
  • Confusion
  • Unconsciousness

To see all of the recommendations and resources from the DPH, visit: https://www.facebook.com/CityofDearborn/posts/403850131783800

