Dearborn police seeking help identifying suspect in connection to alleged criminal sexual conduct incident at Walmart

Suspect in alleged groping incident at Walmart Photo: Dearborn Police Department

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual responsible for an alleged incident at Walmart.

At approximately 2 p.m. on June 2, Dearborn police responded to the Dearborn Walmart on a report of a male subject wearing an Amazon hat and shirt that allegedly touched a female patron inappropriately.

When the victim confronted the suspect, a brief struggle ensued. Surveillance footage captured the suspect fleeing Walmart in an unknown, white crossover SUV.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact the Dearborn Police Department. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

“We will not tolerate any violent act that violates a community member’s most basic sense of safety and autonomy,” Chief Issa Shahin said. “I urge the public to come forward and identify this individual so he can be held accountable.”