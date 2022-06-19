Dearborn Public Library launches Summer Reading Challenge

Henry Ford Centennial Library

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Public Library is kicking off its annual Summer Reading Challenge on June 20 and will run through August 14.

The Summer Reading Challenge is designed to engage and inspire people with programs, activities and reading. The program also provides incentives and activities for entertainment and personal growth for adults and kids alike.

This year’s theme is “Ocean of Possibilities.”

Educators have been encouraging summer reading programs to help reinforce the skills that students have worked to develop over the school year.

“If you have a struggling or reluctant reader, sometimes the only way to motivate them is to provide incentives,” Susan Jelic, Supervisor of Youth Services, said. “Not only do we provide prizes to encourage reading, but we also have free, fun activities planned throughout the summer to inspire children, teens, and adults. This year, participants have the added flexibility of setting their own reading goal.”

Readers can join the Summer Reading Challenge by visiting any Dearborn Public Library in person or online at www.dearbornlibrary.beanstack.org on or after June 20.

The Henry Ford Centennial Library will host a kickoff event on June 20 at 5:00 p.m. featuring Beverly Meyer, the Music Lady.

For a full list of summer reading activities, patrons are encouraged to visit www.dearbornlibrary.org or call 313-943-2330.