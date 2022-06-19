Dearborn wrestling coach charged with child sexually abusive activity

Photo via Newsweek

DEARBORN – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Dearborn Divine Child wrestling coach, Brandon Phillip Fenzel, 24, of White Lake, in connection with soliciting photographs of a sexually explicit nature from his 15-year-old male student.

Fenzel has been charged with four counts of “Child Sexually Abusive Activity” and four counts of “Using a Computer to Communicate with Another to Commit a Crime” (charges are allegations and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty).

The student was a member of wrestling team when it is alleged that Fenzel asked him to send sexually abusive material in exchange for marijuana.

Investigation by the Dearborn Police Department led to the arrest of the defendant on June 15.

The Dearborn Police Department say there were made aware of an inappropriate relationship between a high school student and wrestling coach at Divine Child High School.

Fenzel had allegedly provided marijuana to a student in exchange for explicit images and videos. Police also learned that Fenzel is also employed as a teacher at Orchard Lake St Mary’s Preparatory School in Orchard Lake.

After a thorough investigation by detectives, Dearborn’s Special Operations and Narcotics Units apprehended Fenzel in White Lake.

He was arraigned on Saturday, June 18 at noon in 19th District Court before Judge Mark Sommers. A probable cause conference has been scheduled for July 1 at 8:00 a.m. and the preliminary examination is set for July 8.

“After being made aware of the allegations, investigators worked swiftly to gather evidence and apprehend this individual to safeguard our youth,” Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin stated.

The Dearborn Police Department encourages any additional victims or witnesses to contact the Dearborn Police Department. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.