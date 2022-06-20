Dearborn Heights welcomes Booza Delight to the city

Booza Delight owners Yasser and May Hashwi with Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi Photo: City of Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The city of Dearborn Heights has welcomed a new frozen treat shop called Booza Delight to the city .

Owners Yasser and May Hashwi were joined by city officials, Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce officials, friends and family for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“Contrary to what some folks think, when they hear our name, Booza Delight, we are not a bar and we don’t sell alcoholic beverages,” Yasser Hashwi said. “Actually, Booza means ice cream in Arabic. We are strictly a family-friendly ice cream and frozen treat shop — and we take pride in serving the best treats around.”

Booza ice cream is a rich, handmade, all natural, frozen treat that originated in the Eastern Mediterranean region, particularly throughout Lebanon and Syria.

The Hashwis, who have been Dearborn Heights residents for more than 25 years, wanted to introduce Booza to an expanded, regional customer base while also offering fruit cocktails, Ashta ice cream rolls, Baklava stuffed with ice cream, ice cream cupcakes and more.

“Everything in our shop is handmade with care,” Yasser Hashwi said. “And we use all natural ingredients. We are passionate about the quality of the products we offer.”

He has extensive experience in the food industry and previously made pastrami in a USDA-approved facility in Dearborn Heights.

The passion for creating Booza stemmed from not being able to find a good-quality product in the area.

The Hashwis’ son and daughter are also involved in the business that now offers more than 20 different flavors.

Hashwi said the response has been excellent from the community, including former residents now living outside the state.

“We’re glad to ship our products to ice cream lovers anywhere we can,” he said. “We simply package it up in a special container and pack it on dry ice. It gets there in good shape every time.”

Booza Delight has also gained national attention as it is now selling its offerings on a wholesale basis to restaurants and grocery stores, including two in Florida.

Booza Delight is located at 25038 West Warren in Dearborn Heights. It is open seven days a week, Sunday through Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 3:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.

Orders can also be made via phone call or text at 313-768-5552.