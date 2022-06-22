Gregory McDuffee announces retirement from Detroit-Wayne Joint Building Authority

Gregory McDuffee

DETROIT — The Detroit-Wayne Joint Building Authority’s Executive Director Gregory McDuffee has announced his retirement effective this December, after serving as executive director for 17 years.

McDuffee began his career with the Authority as an appointed commissioner, serving from January 2002 through September 2005, followed by his selection as executive director in September 2005.

Before that, McDuffee’s career spanned more than 30 years in various positions, including vice president of the SmithGroup, where he directed the firm’s real estate consulting practice.

The Authority Board of Commissioners will conduct a national search for the new executive director, who will report to the three-person body. According to a press release, McDuffee will assist in identifying candidates.

McDuffee currently manages the 745,000-square-foot Coleman A. Young Municipal Center owned and operated by the Authority. Under his leadership, the Authority has transformed its governance and operating model, reducing operating expenses by 50 percent. It has been awarded the BOMA (Building Owners and Managers Association) International TOBY Award for Outstanding Building of the Year, four local and regional TOBY Awards, the BOMA 360 Designation and 14 EPA Energy Star designations.

He is active with BOMA, serving as president of BOMA Metro Detroit in 2019 and 2020. He continues his involvement as a member of the Board of Directors and the Governmental Affairs Committee. In 2020 he served on the BOMA International Pandemic Guide Taskforce, which authored Managing Through Pandemics.

McDuffee has been honored by BOMA with their Facility Manager of the Year Award (2015), President’s Award (2016) and with the Outstanding Member of the Year for the North Central Region (2011). Additionally, the Authority was recognized as the Corporate Member of the Year (2018)

He holds a degree from the University of Michigan School of Business Administration and is certificated in local government fiscal management by the state of Michigan. He is also an FBI Citizens Academy graduate and holds a state of Michigan real estate broker license.

“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Detroit and Wayne County at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center for more than 17 years,” McDuffee said, reflecting on his career and impending retirement. “As executive director, I have been blessed with a wonderful management team and the outstanding leadership of the Board of Commission members, past and present. I look forward to more travel, special projects and spending time with family.”

“Gregg has led the Detroit-Wayne Joint Building Authority to national prominence in public facilities,” Authority Chair Sharon Madison said. “The CAYMAC is widely recognized as one of the best-run municipal buildings in the United States and has received numerous awards to that fact.

“Reducing costs, increasing energy efficiency and providing solutions to keep employees and the public safe before and during the height of the pandemic will be part of the legacy he leaves. We are deeply grateful for his work and service on behalf of the citizens of Detroit and Wayne County. Commissioners Carter, Scott and I wish Gregg the best as he enters this new and exciting phase of his life “