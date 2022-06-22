Inkster to host expungement clinic and community resource fair

INKSTER – The city of Inkster is hosting an expungement clinic and community resource fair to help offer residents and members of the community a second chance.

Mayor Patrick Wimberly and Attorney General Dana Nessel are working in partnership with the Inkster Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. to host the event.

The event will take place at the Booker T. Dozier Recreation Complex located at 2025 Middlebelt Rd. in Inkster on Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event is open to the public.

Free food, food trucks, and family activities will also be available.

“Our community members deserve a second chance,” Wimberly said. “By setting aside low-level convictions from their past, we are able to help residents have better access to jobs, housing, and overall quality of life.”

The fair is to help provide the opportunity for individuals seeking to clear eligible criminal convictions from their records as well as provide additional community resources, skillset information, and other assistance programs.

“Resource fairs like this are not only beneficial to those seeking to have their convictions expunged, but also to the community,” Wimberly said. “A mistake made early in life should not be a deterrence in being contributing members of society.”