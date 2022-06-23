Absentee ballots for August primary election now available

File photo

LANSING — Absentee ballots for the August 2 primary election are now available through local clerk offices, the Michigan Secretary of State announced this week.

The ballots will soon be mailed to voters who have already applied to vote absentee.

To apply for an absentee ballot, track an absentee ballot or find more information on the election, visit Michigan.gov/Vote.

Voters on the permanent absentee list have been mailed applications by their local clerk, while some clerks may mail applications to all registered voters in their jurisdiction.

Whether they have received an application in the mail or not, voters can apply to vote absentee at Michigan.gov/Vote. Voters who have already submitted their application can also track that it has been received and track the mailing of their ballot.

Voters on the permanent absentee application list will receive their application at the last address the clerk has on file.

In Dearborn, absentee voter applications are available in both English and Arabic, on the city’s website.

Political parties, candidates and partisan and nonpartisan organizations also frequently mail absentee applications directly to voters. Clerks only provide one absentee ballot to each voter, and only after verifying the signature on the application matches the voter’s signature the clerk has on file, the Secretary of State’s Office said.

Voters who wish to request and submit their absentee ballot in person may now do so at their local city or township clerk offices. Voters can find their clerk’s office information at Michigan.gov/Vote.

“Voters have numerous secure options for how to cast their ballots this August,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Whether they choose to vote from home, by mail, via secure drop box, in person by absentee ballot at their local clerk office or at their polling location on Election Day, Michigan voters can be confident their vote will be counted and their voice will be heard.”