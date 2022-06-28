Dearborn police arrest man in connection to criminal sexual conduct incident at Walmart

Marshal Dwight Brown

DEARBORN – Dearborn police have made an arrest in connection with an alleged criminal sexual conduct incident that happened at Walmart.

On Thursday, June 2, at approximately 2 p.m., Dearborn police were dispatched to Walmart at 5851 Mercury Drive on a report of a male wearing an Amazon hat and shirt inappropriately touching a female while in the store. When the victim confronted the suspect, a brief struggle ensued and surveillance footage captured the suspect fleeing in an unknown crossover SUV.

Upon asking the community for help, on Thursday, June 23, Marshal Dwight Brown was apprehended in Lyon Township after being identified by numerous tips.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged Brown with criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree. Brown was arraigned on Friday, June 24 before Honorable Judge Mark Somers of the 19th District Court in Dearborn and was issued a $5,000 or ten percent cash bond.

A probable cause conference has been scheduled for Friday, July 1 and a preliminary exam will take place on Friday, July 8 at 9 a.m.

“The tips from the community were instrumental in leading our investigators to making an arrest in this case,” Dearborn Police Commander Timothy McHale said. “This is another example of the police and the public working together for a safer community.”