Dearborn police officer involved in crash with civilian

DEARBORN – A Dearborn police officer was involved in a crash with a civilian on the city’s Northeast side on June 26.

Officers were dispatched to the 7700 block of Kendal on a report of a subject attempting to break into a vehicle. While responding to the call, an officer was involved in an accident with a civilian vehicle at the intersection of Kendal and Diversey.

While there were no additional passengers involved, there were minor injuries to both the police officer and the civilian reported.

The initial investigation revealed that the officer entered the intersection without yielding to traffic and without the vehicle’s emergency lights being activated.

“This was an unfortunate accident that demonstrates the importance of following protocols at all times,” Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said. “We are grateful that both drivers are safe and we have initiated an internal process to review and correct the action.”