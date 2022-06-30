Summer tips for travelers during heavy border traffic, loosened COVID restrictions

Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

DETROIT — With the summer in full swing, and borders experiencing high traffic due to loosened COVID-19 restrictions, customs officials are offering tips to make travel smoother.

These tips come from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Detroit field office and are for people traveling by air, land or sea.

Ensure travel documents are up-to-date and readily available. Current documentary requirements for U.S. citizens, U.S. lawful permanent residents and international visitors can be found on the CBP website.

International visitors arriving from a foreign country by air, land port of entry or ferry terminal will need to show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This requirement does not apply to U.S. citizens or U.S. lawful permanent residents.

Know how much currency you are carrying and be prepared to report it to the CBP. The FinCEN Form 105 is required for persons who are transporting or mailing currency or monetary instruments over $10,000 USD into or out of the United States and can be completed online or in person. To access the form and submit online, log on to fincen105.cbp.dhs.gov.

Declare all goods entering the U.S. with you. Certain items may be restricted, prohibited or subject to tax or duty.

Don’t pack a pest. Travelers entering the U.S. must declare all agricultural products. Agriculture specialists will examine your items to be sure they meet entry requirements and do not harbor harmful foreign pests or diseases.

The CBP asks travels to visit cbp.gov for more information on what they can do to help make their border crossing experience safe and efficient.