Dearborn Heights joins Wayne County for information sharing workshop

Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi and Wayne County Economic Development Chief Administrative Officer Khalil Rahal address the City and County officials in attendance during the June 30 information sharing workshop.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – Elected officials and staff leaders from Dearborn Heights joined Wayne County department leaders to conduct an information workshop.

The event took place at the Dearborn Heights City Hall and was the first meeting of its kind between the city and the county.

The event was geared towards giving both the city and county officials the opportunity to openly discuss questions and concerns relating to services that the city receives from the county.

Following opening commentary by Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi and Wayne County Economic Development Chief Administrative Officer Khalil Rahal, the participants in the workshop divided into break-out sessions relating to their respective departments and services for more detailed and in-depth discussions.

“It was a great day for Dearborn Heights,” Bazzi said. “I was delighted to welcome our Wayne County colleagues to our city, and participate in this open sharing of questions, concerns, and ideas for the future. One of my highest priorities since taking over as mayor was to re-establish an open, positive, and mutually-beneficial relationship with our county representatives – and the success of this event clearly demonstrated we are heading in the right direction. I look forward to continuing this relationship as we work toward our mission to provide improved services to our residents and business owners.”