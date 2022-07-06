More than 875k absentee ballots already requested for the fast approaching August primaries

File photo

LANSING — State election officials are reminding voters that Michigan’s statewide primary elections are just under four weeks away.

Voters can already cast their ballots for the Tuesday, Aug. 2 primary from home or vote early in person by absentee ballot at their local clerk’s office. Or they can vote at their polling place on Election Day.

Absentee ballot request data shows more than 875,000 Michigan voters have already requested their ballots for the Aug. 2 election. That’s a jump of more than 300,000 absentee requests from the statewide primary held in 2018 around the same time, according to numbers from the Secretary of State’s Office.

Eligible Michigan citizens can register to vote online until July 18 or at their local clerk’s office through 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Michigan’s Secretary of State’s office says already registered voters can vote from home by requesting to have an absentee ballot mailed to them. They can make the request in person at their local clerk’s office or online at Michigan.gov/Vote.

Voters should request an absentee ballot by July 18 to avoid potential mailing delays and to ensure their absentee ballot arrives in time. If voters choose to go in person to their local clerk’s office, they can fill out their ballot and submit it in the same visit.

Voters are also reminded they can check the status of their absentee application or ballot online at Michigan.gov/Vote or by calling their city or township election clerk. Voters who already received an absentee ballot should complete it, sign the back of the envelope and mail it or drop it off at their local clerk’s office or drop box as soon as possible, officials say.

Of course, voters can also cast their ballots in person at their polling place on Election Day, Aug 2. Polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Michigan Voter Information Center at Michigan.gov/Vote provides important information for voters ahead of Election Day, including a sample ballot, information about how to use voting equipment and how to contact one’s local clerk.

“Voters have options in Michigan and, however you cast your ballot, you can have confidence that every vote will be counted securely and your voice will be heard in your community,” said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.