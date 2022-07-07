A Grand Rapids-based doctor charged with practicing without a license; treated young girls for conditions they didn’t have

Husam Thamin Abed. Photo: Kenty County Jail

State authorities say they have charged Dr. Husam Thamin Abed, 52, with unauthorized practice after an investigation revealed he was treating young girls for vaginal conditions they did not have.

The State Attorney General’s Office said Abed is a Sterling Heights resident, but practices out of Grand Rapids. He has been charged with a count of unauthorized practice of a health profession, a four-year felony.

According to a complaint filed against Abed by state regulators, he informed Spectrum Health last year that he had been using a vaginal device not acceptable for children on patients as young as 13-years-old.

Spectrum Health immediately revoked Abed’s hospital privileges and reported his conduct to police. His privileges were also revoked at two other hospitals.

An investigation into his records then revealed that Abed performed treatments on minors that fell below “standard of care”, and even performed a surgery that was not needed.

Authorities say Abed’s actions caused “irreparable harm” to at least one patient.

According to the complaint, he used a device called a pessary — a removable device that is inserted into the vagina to provide support in a prolapse — on his patients.

Use of the device in minors is not an accepted or appropriate treatment.

Abed diagnosed a 13-year-old girl who had complained of urinary problems with pelvic organ prolapse, despite her young age and no history of childbirth. Authorities say those urinary problems were due to other conditions that needed much less invasive procedures.

He performed a similar treatment on a 15-year-old, whom he also diagnosed with prolapse, despite there being no history of trauma, childbirth or pregnancy. He also increased the diameter of the device during biweekly visits.

Abed ignored another patient’s earlier diagnoses; failed to provide a chaperone during a pelvic exam, even though it was requested; and used a pessary and then encouraged her to increase the size of the pessary, despite it causing pain and bleeding.

He then told the patient she needed a hysterectomy, despite her not needing one.

She experienced pain following the surgery and required revisional surgery from complications.

After the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) suspended Abed’s license following its investigation, he allegedly continued to treat another patient at his clinic.

Abed is scheduled to be back in court on July 12. His bond was set at $1,000.

Any former patients of Abed who would like to contact the AG’s Office can call the Health Care Fraud Division Hotline at 1.800.24.ABUSE.