Dearborn Parks and Recreation releases statement regarding fatal incident at Camp Dearborn

Posted: Thursday 07.07.2022 11:31 am Local

DEARBORN — The city of Dearborn’s Department of Parks and Recreation has provided a statement regarding a fatal incident at an aqua park at Camp Dearborn.

The event occurred at “Ripping the Waters”, an aqua park operated by a third party at Camp Dearborn.

“We are heartbroken and saddened by the tragic incident at the Ripping the Waters aqua park yesterday,” the statement read. “The mayor and the Dearborn City Council send their deepest sympathies to the family, and the city of Dearborn is doing everything we can to support the Michigan State Police’s investigation into the incident.”

The statement also said that all inquiries should be directed to the Michigan State Police as they are leading the ongoing investigation.

