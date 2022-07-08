Deadline to file to run for two open school board seats nearing in Dearborn

Screenshot: Dearborn Public Schools

DEARBORN — The Dearborn Public Schools will have two school board seats up for grabs on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The deadline to file is July 26 by 4 p.m.

Both seats on the ballot will be for full six-year terms and those elected will serve from January 2023 through December 2028.

Dearborn Public School board members oversee both the Dearborn Public School District and Henry Ford College and are responsible for the budget at both institutions, hiring at both institutions and overseeing and evaluating both the superintendent and college president. However, they are not involved directly in day-to-day operations in the district.

Those interested in running need to file their completed paperwork with the Dearborn City Clerk’s Office by July 26 at 4 p.m.

To be eligible to run, a person must be at least 18-years-old, a U.S. citizen and live in the Dearborn Public School District. A person is not eligible if they have been convicted of certain felonies in the last 20 years.

The required paperwork includes a school board candidate affidavit and a nominating petition with at least 40 signatures, but no more than 100. However, a candidate can pay a $100 fee instead of collecting signatures. All paperwork can be collected from the clerk’s office at 16901 Michigan Ave.

Once filed, the deadline to withdraw is July 29 at 4 p.m.

The seats up for grabs are currently held by Trustees Hussein Berry and Pat D’Ambrosio.