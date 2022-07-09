Dearborn Heights police seeking help identifying suspect in armed robbery of CVS Pharmacy

Suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a Dearborn Heights CVS Pharmacy

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – Dearborn Heights police are looking to identify a suspect involved in an armed robbery that took place at a CVS Pharmacy.

At approximately 9:51 a.m. on July 5, an armed robber entered the CVS at 8710 North Beech Daly and went directly to the pharmacy where he produced a silver revolver and demanded a quantity of controlled substances.

The staff complied with the suspect’s demands and he left on foot without further incident.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 20-30 years old, wearing a white hat, white t-shirt, dark pants, and white athletic shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dearborn Heights Police Sergeant Mike Gondek at 313-277-7487 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.