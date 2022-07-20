Dearborn Homecoming gets record-breaking $126,000 in sponsorships

File photo

DEARBORN — The Dearborn Homecoming Festival is coming back and seeing major support from local businesses.

The city said in a press release that the popular festival, now in its 41st year, has received support from more than 30 local sponsors, which have provided a record-breaking $126,000 to bring back the cherished community event.

This is the first year for the festival after a two-year break over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sponsorship amount is $40,000 more than the 2018 festival and $33,000 more than the total funds raised in 2019 —the last two years the festival was held.

“We’re incredibly grateful to see so much support from our business community,” said Mayor Hammoud. “This record-breaking effort speaks to the excitement of bringing back a cherished community staple after two difficult pandemic years, and the desire to revive the community feel that makes Dearborn so special. We’re reminded once again that the spirit of generosity is always alive in Dearborn.”

The festival is set to take place Aug. 5-7 on the grounds of the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, located at 15801 Michigan Ave.

This year’s festivities will include carnival rides, food, free and low-cost family and children’s activities and headliner performances by popular musical acts, the city said.

Saturday and Sunday evenings will conclude with a fireworks show each night.

The festival and its activities this year are made possible thanks to the support and sponsorship from the following:

Presenting Sponsor

Beaumont Health

Diamond

Ford Motor Company

Platinum

Levy

Cleveland Cliffs

Papaya Fruit Inc.

Comcast

Neighbor

LaFontaine

U of M-Dearborn

Nickel & Saph Inc.

KW Real Estate

Century 21 Curran & Oberski

Friend

Dearborn Federal Savings Bank

For more detailed information about the 2022 Dearborn Homecoming festival, visit: cityofdearborn.org/homecoming