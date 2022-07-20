New state health website has up-to-date info on monkeypox symptoms, cases, more

File image

LANSING — A new website set up by the state’s health authority has the most up-to-date info on the monkeypox virus.

The new website, Michigan.gov/mpv, is run by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

The site provides information about the signs and symptoms of monkeypox and the number of cases in the state by county.

It also has information for health care providers about testing and coordinating with local health departments, treatment and other resources for the public and providers, the MDHHS said.

State case count information will be updated regularly.

As of Wednesday, July 20, Detroit had four known cases, while the rest of Wayne County had one case of the virus.

In the rest of the U.S., New York and California continue to lead the nation in monkeypox cases, according to the CDC.

Monkeypox is a disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus.

Its in the same family of viruses as the one that causes smallpox, the vaccinia virus (used in the smallpox vaccine) and the cowpox virus. While both diseases may appear similar, monkeypox is not related to chickenpox.

Health officials say people experiencing monkeypox symptoms should contact a health care provider for evaluation.

The CDC is urging health care providers in the U.S. to be alert for patients who have rash illnesses consistent with monkeypox, regardless of whether they have traveled or have specific risk factors for the disease and regardless of gender or sexual orientation.

While many of those affected in the current global outbreaks are men who have sex with men, anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox can get the illness, the MDHHS said.

If you know you have had contact with someone with monkeypox please contact your local health department for more information.

There are no treatments specifically for monkeypox infections. However, monkeypox and smallpox viruses are genetically similar, which means that antiviral drugs and vaccines developed to protect against smallpox can be used to prevent and treat both infections.

Michigan has received a limited supply of the vaccine JYNNEOS and additional limited quantities are expected to follow in the next few months, though specific amounts and timelines are not yet known.

“MDHHS is working closely with our federal partners, local health departments and health care providers across the state in response to this outbreak,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “(Monkeypox) is a viral illness that spreads primarily through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, bodily fluids or prolonged face-to-face contact.

“It is important to remember that the risk to the general public is low. However, Michiganders with concerns about (monkeypox) should see their provider to be evaluated for testing.”