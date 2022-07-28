Candidates for November school board elections in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights announced

File Image

Here is the list of candidates for school board elections, before withdrawal deadline, that will appear on the November 8 ballot for the Dearborn, Crestwood and D7 school districts.

Note that the last date for withdrawal is this Friday, July 29, at 5 p.m. This list will be updated on our website after that withdrawal deadline.

Dearborn School Board: 2 Positions

– Hussein Berry

– Pat D’Ambrosio

– Ned Apigian

– Angela Hammock

– Steve Durant

– Redhwan Saleh

Crestwood School Board: 2 Full, 2 Partial

Partial term:

– Hassan Nasser

– Danielle Elzayat

– Abdul Hammoudeh

– David Williamson

Full term:

– Nadia Berry

– Najah Jannoun

– Hassan Beydoun

D7 School Board: 3 Full Term, 1 Partial

Full term:

– Nadia Nasir

– Leslie Windless

Partial Term:

– Tawnya Sterlini