Candidates for November school board elections in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights announced

Posted: Thursday 07.28.2022 4:14 pm Elections, Local, Local Election

Here is the list of candidates for school board elections, before withdrawal deadline, that will appear on the November 8 ballot for the Dearborn, Crestwood and D7 school districts.

Note that the last date for withdrawal is this Friday, July 29, at 5 p.m. This list will be updated on our website after that withdrawal deadline.

Dearborn School Board: 2 Positions

– Hussein Berry
– Pat D’Ambrosio
– Ned Apigian
– Angela Hammock
– Steve Durant
– Redhwan Saleh

Crestwood School Board: 2 Full, 2 Partial

Partial term:
– Hassan Nasser
– Danielle Elzayat
– Abdul Hammoudeh
– David Williamson

Full term:
– Nadia Berry
– Najah Jannoun
– Hassan Beydoun

D7 School Board: 3 Full Term, 1 Partial

Full term:
– Nadia Nasir
– Leslie Windless
Partial Term:
– Tawnya Sterlini

 

