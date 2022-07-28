Candidates for November school board elections in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights announced

Here is the list of candidates for school board elections, before withdrawal deadline, that will appear on the November 8 ballot for the Dearborn, Crestwood and D7 school districts.
Note that the last date for withdrawal is this Friday, July 29, at 5 p.m. This list will be updated on our website after that withdrawal deadline.
Dearborn School Board: 2 Positions
– Hussein Berry
– Pat D’Ambrosio
– Ned Apigian
– Angela Hammock
– Steve Durant
– Redhwan Saleh
Crestwood School Board: 2 Full, 2 Partial
Partial term:
– Hassan Nasser
– Danielle Elzayat
– Abdul Hammoudeh
– David Williamson
Full term:
– Nadia Berry
– Najah Jannoun
– Hassan Beydoun
D7 School Board: 3 Full Term, 1 Partial
Full term:
– Nadia Nasir
– Leslie Windless
Partial Term:
– Tawnya Sterlini
