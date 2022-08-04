Dearborn school district looking to fill dozens of part-time, full-time staff positions

Photo: Dearborn Public Schools

DEARBORN — As the Dearborn schools reopen on Aug. 29, the Dearborn Public Schools district says it is in need of staff for its 37 schools.

District administration says it needs to fill out many kinds of positions, from part-time substitutes to full-time professionals as it prepares for a busy year after school districts look past in-person COVID-19 restrictions.

In addition to hiring teachers, the district also needs to hire paraprofessionals, food service workers, engineers, custodial staff, bus drivers, transportation assistants, child care providers, noon hour supervisors, secretaries, receptionists and more.

The district says it offers unique training programs to grow its own employees in areas like building engineers, bus drivers and skilled trades. To help attract and retain staff, the district also offers several initiatives to help non-professional employees get certifications in their field.

Positions can range from just a few hours a day on school days to full-time, year round employment, the district said in a statement.

The Dearborn Public Schools is one of the largest employers in Wayne County outside of Detroit, with about 2,700 staff, including more than 1,000 non-teaching staff. In addition to full-time teachers, the district is currently looking to hire about 50 non-teaching staff.

The district runs several programs to help support staff get certifications.

Any district employee can get on-the-job training to become certified as a building engineer or building operations specialist. Dearborn Public Schools also will train drivers with their commercial license to become certified as bus drivers.

This summer the district also began a program in conjunction with Henry Ford College and the Department of Labor to help those interested in learning a skilled trade.

Most non-instructional staff are eligible for tuition reimbursement for classes at Henry Ford College for themselves, their spouses and dependent children, the district said. The coverage extends to most employees covered by the Dearborn Federation of School Employees and all those under the Dearborn School Operating Engineers Association.

All employees are eligible for paid holidays and time off, retirement benefits and life insurance. Employees working more than four hours a day also qualify for health care, including vision and dental, after 60 days.

“As a district, we are always excited for the start of the new school year,” said Maysam Alie-Bazzi, executive director of Staff and Student Services. “But it also means hiring lots of new staff to help us prepare for the return of students to our buildings. Hopefully, some of the people reading this will join us so we can continue to provide our students the best possible services!”

The district is also looking to hire teachers. It says its starting pay for new teachers is among the highest in Wayne County and the employee benefits contributions are among the lowest in the county. It also needs substitutes for most positions, including teachers, bus drivers, food service workers, custodians, secretaries and more.

Teachers’ pay scales can be found on the district’s human resources blog, but the district asks interested parties to note the scale does not yet reflect an expected increase related to increased state funding.

All job openings can be found through the district’s online application portal.

Those interested are encouraged to start their applications online today. Substitute teachers and paraprofessionals are asked to apply through EduStaff. Those with questions about job openings can call Human Resources at 313-827-3002.

The Dearborn Public Schools serves about 20,500 students and has 36 buildings holding 37 schools.