Syrian American Shadia Martini wins Democratic primary in State House District 54

Shadia Martini

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP – With 100 percent of the votes counted in the race for the state representative in the newly-drawn District 54, which includes part of Bloomfield Township, Bloomfield Hills, Auburn Hills and Orion Township, Shadia Martini of Bloomfield Township won the Democratic nomination, earning 3,785 votes.

Bloomfield Township Trustee Stephanie Fakih came in second with 3,401 votes. The third candidates in this race, Gary Gerson, a former teacher and coach at Cranbrook Schools, had 2,451 votes.

Martini, who migrated from Syria in 1992 to America with a B.S. in architecture engineering, now owns a real estate firm, construction company and medical spa.

In the Republican primary race, Lake Orion Treasurer and former trustee Donni Steele won with 5,992 votes, while Sandy Kiesel of Lake Orion received 4,415 votes.