GLWA warns residents to prepare for severe weather

DEARBORN – With heavy rainfall and severe storms heading towards southeast Michigan, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) is warning residents to prepare.

In a statement released by the GLWA, they asked residents living in low lying areas and areas with flood experience to remove valuables from their basements.

“The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting severe storms and excessive rainfall through Monday evening,” Navid Mehran, Chief Operating Officer for Wastewater Operating Services with GLWA, said. “According to NOAA, rainfall rates in excess of one inch per hour are possible.”

GLWA did confirm that their system is working as designed and has the capacity to handle the expected amount of rainfall and staffing has been adjusted accordingly in anticipation.