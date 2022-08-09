Afghani man charged in deaths of two Muslim men in Albuquerque, prime suspect in two others

Muhammad Syed, 51, was taken into custody Monday, Aug. 8, in connection with the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, over the last nine months. He faces charges in two of the deaths and may be charged in the others. Photo: Albuquerque Police Department via AP

NEW MEXICO – After the shooting deaths of four Muslim men in Albuquerque in what authorities suspected to be related cases over nine months, police announced they had a suspect in custody and announced charges.

Muhammad Syed, 51, was taken into custody a day earlier after a traffic stop more than 100 miles away.

Syed, who is from Afghanistan and himself Muslim, is charged with two of the slayings and has been identified as a prime suspect in the other killings.

Police Chief Harold Medina said it was not clear yet whether the deaths should be classified as hate crimes or serial killings.

Investigators received a tip from the city’s Muslim community that pointed toward Syed, who has lived in the U.S. for about five years, police said.

Police were looking into possible motives, including an unspecified “interpersonal conflict.”

When asked specifically if Syed, who is Sunni, was angry that his daughter married a Shi’a, Deputy Police Cmdr. Kyle Hartsock did not respond directly. He said “motives are still being explored fully to understand what they are.”

Ahmad Assed, president of the Islamic Center of New Mexico, cautioned against coming to any conclusions about the motivation of the suspect, who he said attended the center’s mosque “from time to time.”

I’m incredibly grateful for the hard work of everyone who worked swiftly to help bring justice to the families and victims impacted by these tragic crimes. Meeting some of the family members of the victims today was a bittersweet moment I will never forget. pic.twitter.com/97Wv72SxAI — APD Chief of Police (@ABQPoliceChief) August 9, 2022

Syed is charged in the killings of Aftab Hussein and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain because bullet casings found at the crime scenes were linked to a gun found at his home, authorities said.

Investigators consider Syed to be the primary suspect in the deaths of Naeem Hussain and Mohammad Zaher Ahmadi but have not yet filed charges in those cases.

The exact nature of the relationships between Syed and the victims, and the victims to one another, remains unclear for now. But police said they continue to investigate how they crossed paths before the shootings.

Police said they were about to search Syed’s Albuquerque home on Monday when they saw him drive away in a Volkswagen Jetta that investigators believe was used in at least one of the slayings.

Officers followed him to Santa Rosa, about 110 miles east of Albuquerque, where they pulled him over. Multiple firearms were recovered from his home and car, police said.

Syed’s sons were questioned and released, according to authorities.

Prosecutors expect to file murder charges in state court and are considering adding a federal case, authorities said.

“A strong link”

Albuquerque is the largest city in New Mexico. Three of the men attended the Islamic Center and a fourth was close with the local community.

“We tracked down the vehicle believed to be involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque. The driver was detained and he is our primary suspect for the murders,” Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said on Twitter on Tuesday.

On Monday, authorities asked for help searching for the suspected vehicle. Police said the same vehicle was suspected of being used in all four homicides.

Authorities released photos of the car hoping people could help identify the car and offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Three of the men involved were killed in ambush style shooting. Naeem Hussain, 25, was killed Friday night. Just days before, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussein, 41, who were also from Pakistan and members of the same mosque were shot dead.

The earliest case involves the November killing of Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, from Afghanistan.

“We have a very, very strong link,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said Sunday. “We have a vehicle of interest … We have got to find this vehicle.”

Albuquerque authorities has said they could not determine if the slayings were hate crimes until they have identified a suspect and a motive.

A leading national Muslim group said Tuesday that it had preliminary indications that the attacks may have been motivated by the anti-Shi’a hatred, though the investigation is still very much ongoing.

It is not yet clear whether the victims knew their attacker or attackers.

Shockwaves

The most recent victim was found dead after police received a call of a shooting. Authorities declined to say whether the killing was carried out in a way similar to the other deaths.

Hussain had worked as a field organizer for a local Democratic congresswoman’s campaign.

The killings sent shockwaves of alarm through local Muslim communities in New Mexico and the rest of the nation, with President Biden joining in the chorus of concern and need for a thorough apprehension of those involved in the violence.

New reports of Muslim communities in New Mexico and beyond indicated people were avoiding going out unless “absolutely necessary.” Some Muslim university had been wondered whether it was safe for them to stay in Albuquerque. The center has also beefed up its security, she said.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, welcomed the arrest of the suspect condemned the “anti-Shi’a hatred that may have motivated the killings.”

CAIR also offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the murders and called on the Biden administration to take a direct role in responding to the shooting spree.

“Although we are waiting to learn more about these crimes, we are disturbed by early indications that the alleged killer may have been targeting particular members of the Shi’a community,” CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said. “If this is true, it is completely unacceptable, and we encourage law enforcement to file any appropriate hate crime charges against the suspect.”

