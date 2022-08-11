Here’s another quick, easy way to get free COVID tests delivered to your doorstep

Photo via Shutterstock

LANSING — Besides the U.S. Postal Service, which is still delivering free COVID-19 tests right to people’s doorsteps, there’s another quick and secure way to get those tests.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the state’s health authority, announced a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation through Project Act to provide 180,000 COVID-19 tests to 36,000 households located anywhere in the state free of charge. Households will receive one kit containing five tests.

All households in Michigan can order their free COVID-19 tests through AccessCovidTests.org. The website only requires an address, which will not be shared outside the program, and an optional phone number to receive texts about the order.

Each household will receive one kit with five tests, typically within a week of ordering. Individuals without internet access can contact 211 for assistance ordering tests. Residents can request the tests through the end of August.

Previously, tests were only available in select ZIP codes.

“Testing remains both a critical and helpful tool in managing the spread of COVID-19, and reduces the risk of getting infected for our loved ones and neighbors,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “We encourage residents to take advantage of these free tests as many families get ready to head back to school.”

This program is in addition to free at-home tests available through the federal government partnership with the United States Postal Service.

The MDHHS also continues to partner with libraries across the state to provide free at-home COVID-19 tests to Michiganders, which includes several Detroit Public Library locations.

Private health insurers are required to cover up to eight at-home COVID-19 tests per month for each person covered by a health plan.

For more information about testing, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.