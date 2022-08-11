MI adults 18 and older now have another COVID-19 vaccine option

Photo via Shutterstock

LANSING — Michigan residents ages 18 and older now have another COVID-19 vaccine option – Novavax – to help protect them from serious illness and death due to the virus.

On July 13, the FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for use among people ages 18 years and older for a two-dose primary series.

This was followed by CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation for use of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine in this population and endorsement by the CDC.

The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is the first COVID-19 protein subunit vaccine recommended for use in the U.S.

During clinical trials, it was found to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing serious illness from COVID-19. Health experts say adults ages 18 years and older should receive a two-dose primary series separated by three to eight weeks. A shorter interval of three weeks between the first and second doses is recommended for:

People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

Adults ages 65 years and older.

In situations in which there is increased concern about COVID-19 community levels or an individual’s higher risk of severe disease.

Currently, a booster dose using any COVID-19 vaccine is not authorized for adults in this age group who receive a Novavax primary series.

A limited number of doses of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed and not all providers are expected to carry the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. In Michigan, about 100,000 doses are available for order by vaccine providers. To locate providers offering Novavax, visit vaccines.gov.

“Having multiple types of vaccine offers more options and flexibility for people receiving COVID-19 vaccines,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive at the Michigan Department of Hearth and Human Services, the state’s health authority. “COVID-19 vaccines remain our best defense against the virus, helping prevent serious illness and death. We continue to urge Michiganders who have not yet been vaccinated to get the vaccine as soon as possible.”

More than 6.7 million Michiganders ages 5 and up have gotten at least their first dose of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines to date. Eligible Michiganders are encouraged to stay up-to-date on vaccinations, which includes booster doses that provide extra protection. Likewise, extra protection is strongly recommended for residents of long-term care facilities where outbreaks can spread quickly.

The MDHHS also encourages Michigan residents to pay attention to local guidance as some communities may be at a higher risk of COVID-19 transmission.