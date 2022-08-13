Tawnya Sterlini running unopposed for a partial seat on the D7 School Board

Tawnya Sterlini

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — With roots going back more than 60 years, Tawnya Sterlini is looking to give back by vying for a seat on the District 7 School Board.

Sterlini has been a member of the community for more than 35 years and graduated from Annapolis High School before earning an associate degree from Henry Ford College and working in the financial industry for more than 24 years.

“After attending meetings, I noticed there did not seem to be a voice of the people on the board, so I wanted to be that voice,” she said. “I want to be an advocate for the people to make sure their concerns and thoughts are being taken into consideration. Also, I have witnessed needless spending and being a frugal person myself, I feel I can help bring the spending down without adversely affecting the district.”

Sterlini said her main priority is to represent and provide a voice for the community.

“My goal is for the kids, parents and community to feel like they have a voice,” she said. “What they have to say matters. I would like to help alleviate needless spending in the district. I want every kid that comes through the doors to, at the very least, walk out with a high school diploma.”

As a trustee on the Ecorse Creek Committee, South Dearborn Heights Civic Association, and having been newly elected to the TIFA and Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, Sterlini has also started helping with the newly established food pantries set to go up around the city and has attended board meetings as well as City Council meetings.

“Changes I think would be beneficial would be to have open dialogue with our parents and community in the board meetings,” she said. “I want them to have their questions answered when asked rather than later in an email, which will also allow the community to hear the answer. Currently, school committees only allow the board members who sit on them to vote, which was not the case in previous years. I want that changed to allow all committee members a vote. I love this city and the school district. I am proud to have graduated from District 7. I want every kid that walks through those school doors to feel the same.”

Sterlini is running unopposed for one open seat for a partial term.