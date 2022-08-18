Hamtramck: Building community at the Family Fun Fair

Photo: Liz Alpert/Model D/File

— Liz Alpert, Hamtramck Public Schools school and community facilitator, contributed this article. It has been edited for style.

The best part about heading back to school is getting to see friends, neighbors, teachers and staff after a long summer away. For me, catching up on what everyone has been up to is always a highlight. I feel fortunate to see the same enthusiasm in our classrooms and hallways as students gather to share personal victories and excitement about their time away and the year to come.

To emphasize togetherness before the first day of school, Hamtramck Public Schools (HPS) is hosting a Family Fun Fair for all families in the Hamtramck area from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23 at Pulaski Park (9625 Lumpkin St.).

Whether your student is enrolling at HPS for the first time, or you’ve been with us for years, we encourage you to attend this special “around the world” event. Those in attendance will help us reach our goal of the most well attended back to school event in HPS history.

To further celebrate our diverse community, our theme takes attendees around the world. Each student will receive a blank passport book, which will encourage exploration of the fair through “passport stamps.”

In this activity, they’ll have the opportunity to connect with their school principal and teachers, meet classmates, earn prizes and have fun. Not only will students walk away with a fun passport book, but free backpacks and school supplies will be distributed, while supplies last. And no fair is complete without henna, face painting, inflatables and balloon animals!

Administrators from all eight of our school buildings will be in attendance, as will the many families throughout our community, including your neighbors and your children’s future classmates. Additionally, more than 20 local organizations have signed up, so you will have the chance to connect with businesses in our area and sign up for any support you may need for the 2022-23 school year, such as childcare, home utility support and more.

We’re looking forward to seeing new families on August 23 and reconnecting with familiar faces after a great summer break. If you have any questions, or if you have a local business and would like to participate, please contact me at ealpert@hamtramckschools.org.