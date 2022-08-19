Nadia Nasir hopes to retain her seat on the D7 School Board

Nadia Nasir

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — D7 School Board Trustee Nadia Nasir, who was appointed to the board in January, is hoping to retain her seat.

Nasir is one of two candidates running for three open full term seats on the board.

A lifelong resident of Dearborn Heights, she attended D7 schools her entire life before graduating from Annapolis High School in 2021. She is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business at the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

Nasir served as Kiwanis relations chair at Circle K International and is a member of Alpha Kappa Psi at the University of Michigan-Dearborn. She also works at Urgent Care Management and Reliant Billing Services as an executive assistant to the CEO and CFO and serves on the board of the Rehmat Foundation, an organization that focuses on accessible quality healthcare with a special emphasis on mental health in the Metro Detroit area as well as in Pakistan.

A member of the League of Women Voters for Dearborn and Dearborn Heights, Nasir received the D7 Humanitarian Award last year and Mayor Bill Bazzi’s Student Leadership Award this year.

Nasir said she decided to run for the board because she and three of her siblings have attended D7 schools and she is proud of the district.

“I decided to run for the school board because I am a product of D7 schools,” she said. “I was born and raised in D7 and the school district, as well as the community, have shaped me into who I am today and have ultimately provided me with endless opportunities and support. I want to give back to those that once served me.”

Having graduated from Annapolis so recently, Nasir said she wants to use that to her advantage to help be a voice for students who are following in her footsteps.

“I understand what it’s like to be a student in this day and age,” she said. “I understand what it’s like trying to navigate classes and extracurriculars during a pandemic and I want that perspective to be considered at the board table when making decisions that impact our students. I was appointed in January 2022 and I decided that I wanted to continue serving because I’ve realized the positive change that I’ve been a part of thus far. I can’t imagine what I’ll be able to do in the years to come.”

Some of Nasir’s goals include promoting opportunities and supporting the administration in designing and delivering a curriculum that will raise graduation rates and ensure students are well-equipped for the college and career worlds.

“Student achievement is why I am here,” she said. “Without the students, we are not a school district. We, as a district and as a community, should be focused on uplifting our students and youth, setting them up for success and continuing the legacy of D7. As a school board trustee, I plan to make decisions that will benefit the students and staff. I would like to see more vocational programs, more diversity in the curriculum and a stronger partnership with the Dearborn Heights Police Department to ensure safety within the district. I would also advocate for teachers and support staff to ensure that our compensation packages retain our amazing staff and attract top talent in the years to come. I will continue to engage with our local and state governments to assure we are being advocated for.”



As one of the youngest trustees to serve on the board, Nasir said she believes she has helped open a door to students that was never available before.

“I set the precedent that students can and should be involved in the decision-making process since those decisions will directly affect them,” she said. “I believe that our district is moving forward with new leadership through the implementation of a therapy dog, the increase of vocational programs and overall decisions being made in the students’ best interest. I am excited to be a part of positive change and will continue to advocate. D7 means everything to me. D7 is home, D7 is why I am so passionate about serving others. D7 taught me values and morals, way more than any textbook could teach me. I am here to serve and will continue doing so with the best interest of the students, staff and district as a whole first and foremost in my mind. We are D7.”

