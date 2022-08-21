Dearborn native makes it to the top 10 of cooking competition show MasterChef

Amanda Saab

DEARBORN – Born and raised in Dearborn, 33-year-old Amanda Saab has made it to the top ten in the cooking competition show, MasterChef.

In 2015, Saab competed in season six of the hit competition before being eliminated in the eighth episode of the season and becoming the first Muslim woman in a Hijab to compete on the show.

“I had just begun my career in social work and was baking and sharing recipes as a creative outlet,” Saab told The Arab American News. “I was watching the show and thought, ‘why not?’ MasterChef is designed for home cooks and since I hadn’t worked in a restaurant, it was the perfect opportunity.”

Becoming the first Muslim woman in a Hijab to compete on the show meant a lot to Saab.

“It means that there are still so many ceilings to be broken,” she said. “So many more opportunities and spaces that women like me have yet to shine in. It means that I need to pursue my passion to the fullest extent that I can.”

This season, which airs at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays on Fox, is called “MasterChef: Back to Win” and features former contestants returning for a second chance of winning the MasterChef trophy and $250,000. The show is hosted by chef Gordon Ramsay who also acts as a judge alongside celebrity chef Aaron Sanchez and restaurateur Joe Bastianich.

Saab competed with 40 others for a spot this season becoming one of 20 chefs to compete for a second time.

“I was invited back and at first I was hesitant,” she said. “This time around was different because I have my daughter, Hannah, to consider. She’s given me a bigger purpose and drive and I was also more confident in my skill set. My initial hesitation was that I have a full plate. Being away from my daughter for that long is very challenging, but ultimately my family encouraged and supported me to go back. My goals going into this season were to cook the best that I can and feel happy with every dish that I serve the judges. If I were to win, I would definitely work on opening a food based business.”

Cooking for world-renowned chefs was stressful, Saab said, but she felt like she was ready for that challenge.

“It’s stressful and can be intimidating,” she said. “You want to make the best impression under a highly stressful situation. Being on set and cooking is much different than being at home or in your own business. I also feel this way cooking for the people I love- my family and friends, who are always honest, especially my sisters, Deana and Mona.”

While Saab’s career has significantly changed since her first appearance on the show, she still honors her roots and said it’s important to continue to do what you can to achieve your goals.

“I began cooking with my mom when I was a kid,” she said. “I fondly remember standing on a step stool, helping her bake in our kitchen. My favorite things to bake for my family are cakes to celebrate their birthdays or different milestones and I love making different fruit fillings and adding unexpected spices that add slightly savory notes. So many of us come from humble beginnings. Many of us, like me, are the first to go to college from our households. I am so grateful for my family and community’s support. My incredible parents have always believed in me and supported my goals and helped make my dreams possible. I appreciate all the well wishes and encouragement. Do it scared. You will fail. You may fail many times. It’s okay. Find a way to try again. That dream is within you for a reason. I believe it is our purpose to work to fulfill the dreams that are within us. You can do it.”