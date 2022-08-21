Superintendent Glenn Maleyko again receives positive evaluation, contract extended

DEARBORN – Dearborn Public Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Glenn Maleyko has officially received another positive evaluation.

The Dearborn Public Schools Board of Education gave Maleyko his evaluation for his seventh year as superintendent, again ranking his performance as “highly effective.”

A rating of effective or highly effective automatically extends Maleyko’s contract by one year to maintain a continuous three-year agreement, currently ending on June 30, 2025.

Trustee Mary Petlichkoff chaired the evaluation committee, which received input from all seven board members.

“The evaluation committee, with the help and support of the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB), concluded a full board review of Superintendent Maleyko that successfully concluded with a highly effective determination in his role as administrative leader of our school district,” she said. “We look forward to the continued team effort and collaboration provided by Dr. Maleyko and the entire school community to develop opportunities for success with all our students.”

Over the last school year since Maleyko’s last highly effective evaluation, the district had two more schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools including Henry Ford Early College and Haigh Elementary, bringing the district to five Blue Ribbon Schools in five years. The district also launched a new virtual K-12 School and returned other students to full-time, every day, in-school learning for the first time since the pandemic closed schools in March 2020.

The district also continued to implement new safety measures related to the pandemic and hosted numerous free COVID vaccination clinics during the school year and planned how to best spend millions of extra funding dollars, which could only be used on certain pandemic-related issues.

In Maleyko’s role, he oversees 37 schools, 36 buildings, and 2,700 staff members serving over 20,000 students.

In the last year the district has also bought two more buildings from Henry Ford College to house and expand the Early College programs. Maleyko even served as the President of the Middle Cities Education Association and was selected the President-Elect for the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators.

“While it was challenging to fully reopen schools, we were so glad to be able to bring students back to full-time classes in our buildings last fall and look forward to a more typical reopening later this month,” Maleyko said. “My evaluation is a reflection of the hard work of our team, and I am fortunate to be able to work with so many talented professionals who truly care about educating children. The board is a big part of that success, and I appreciate the trust that the board has in me and our team.”

The superintendent is the only district staff member directly hired and supervised by the board.

“Dr. Maleyko has done an excellent job successfully navigating our district through the difficulties of the past couple of years,” Board President Roxanne McDonald said. “The pandemic has had a profound effect on everyone, especially our students. They’ll need additional support in a multitude of areas, not strictly academics, to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Dr. Maleyko wholeheartedly believes in putting students first and in continuous improvement. With those two drivers in mind, I have faith that he will continue to successfully lead this outstanding district through the challenges of the upcoming school year.”

Each trustee ranked Maleyko’s effectiveness in five areas: governance and board relations, community relations, staff relationships, business and finance, and instructional leadership. Maleyko then provided information and supporting documents about his accomplishments. This section makes up 50 percent of the evaluation score with student growth making up 40 percent and the last 10 percent being based on work being done toward the district’s strategic plan goals.

“I’m very passionate about the important work we as educators must accomplish,” Maleyko said. “I’m excited about the future of our schools and students, and proud to be part of such a great community.”