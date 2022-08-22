Garage salers in Dearborn can now advertise through the city

Photo: Getty Images

DEARBORN — The city of Dearborn integrates web and app technology to make garage sales much more convenient. This is intended for both sellers who want to advertise and consumers who seeking out garage sales within the city.

Garage salers can now have postings on the city website for a fee of $10. The city will then have this post, which will include the garage sale’s items and provided information about them, put on Google Maps on the marked location of the sale.

The map itself can be found on the homepage of the city’s website, or at this link: tinyurl.com/2ku34tce

Prospective garage salers in Dearborn need to ensure they have their permits, which can be obtained from the City Clerk’s Office. The permit is valid for up to three days.

The number of times a Dearborn resident can host a sale is limited to four per year. If all are purchased within the same year, the first permit costs $10; the second permit $15; the third $20 and the fourth $25.

The city reminds garage salers to be aware of their neighborhood’s weekly Public Service Day (i.e., day of garbage collection and other such municipal services) when deciding to host sales as this will pose parking constraints and other problems for customers who may not know of that neighborhood’s Public Service day.

Printable application forms are online at tinyurl.com/3fuxt9k7. This can either be mailed to the Clerk’s Office or dropped off during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.– 5 p.m.

For more information, please call the City Clerk’s Office at 313-943-2010.