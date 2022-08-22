Nabil Nagi is the interim superintendent of Hamtramck Public Schools. Photo: File/HPS

– This article, contributed by Nabil Nagi, interim superintendent of Hamtramck Public Schools, has been edited for style.

While saying goodbye to another incredible Michigan summer is always difficult, our team at Hamtramck Public Schools (HPS) is thrilled to see the seasons changing! It brings us that much closer to welcoming our students back into our buildings on Tuesday, Sept. 6. As interim superintendent, this time of year is an exciting one. I have the privilege of reconnecting with our outstanding staff and students while welcoming new friends and families into our buildings for the first time.

Welcoming students

Starting a new school year can bring emotions of great anticipation, excitement and, sometimes, stress for students and their families. A new year often brings a higher set of expectations, both academically and socially, than the previous year. Fortunately, we are staffed with an excellent team of educators, administrators, counselors and other educational support members who focus on ensuring your child’s success and making the transition from summer to school easier. We aim to build a welcoming presence in our school community and cultivate a love for education that will carry your student well beyond their time with us.

Gearing up for school

We want all of our students to be successful. For many, especially in our middle and high schools, this means falling back into a familiar routine. But our littlest learners in our early childhood and elementary buildings need encouragement and support on their way to understanding what works best for them. For parents of young children, I encourage the implementation of daily practices, such as earlier bedtimes and starting a morning routine to ensure a smooth transition into school. It is essential for students to come to class and be ready to participate all day, every day. Starting out the school year strong can set your student up for a success well into the year.

To build a supportive network in your community, we encourage our students and families to get involved in their school. Students of all grades have a variety of clubs and extracurriculars they can join, and parents can attend parent-teacher conferences to connect with their child’s educator. We also host a variety of school events throughout the year. These events can be found on our district website at hamtramckschools.org.

Alternative options

We recognize that in-person classes are not always the best option for students to learn. The pandemic has shown us that some students learn best in the classroom, while others prefer to learn at home. If you’re interested in exploring other options this year, please consider our Virtual Learning Institute (VLI). Enrollment for the fall semester closed on July 29, 2022, but it’s not too late to sign your student up for second semester. More information on enrolling in the VLI for the second semester of the 2022-23 school year will be available later this fall. In the meantime, if you have any questions regarding VLI, please contactaaabed@hamtramckschools.org.

All of us at HPS are looking forward to a wonderful first day on Tuesday, September 6. I hope our families can take these last few weeks of summer to rest, connect with friends and family and gear up for a successful year. Go Cosmos!