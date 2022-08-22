Dearborn/Dbh men charged after police make arrests in string of airbag thefts across Metro Detroit

Photo: Dearborn Police Department

DEARBORN – The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged two men with a six-count felony complaint involving a string of airbag thefts in Metro Detroit, including Dearborn.

The Dearborn Police Department said that following a rise in airbag thefts across Metro Detroit primarily involving GM vehicles, especially the Chevy Malibu, it launched an extensive investigation to identify and apprehend any potential culprits. The thefts included targeting moderate income families in south and east pars of Dearborn who experienced serious setbacks from the thefts.

Montazer Al-Huchaimy and Ali Alwatan have been charged in connection with the crimes. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed with The Arab American News on Monday that Al-Huchaimy is from Dearborn and Alwatan is from Dearborn Heights.

Police said that on Aug. 18, the Dearborn Special Operations Officers conducted surveillance on two subjects believed to be responsible for numerous thefts.

At approximately 3:00 a.m., the pair was observed smashing the window of a Chevrolet Malibu in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn, located at 6355 Mercury Drive, and removing the vehicle’s steering wheel.

After a vehicle pursuit, the suspects were taken into custody. Ultimately, one stolen vehicle and 33 stolen airbags/steering wheels were recovered as part of the investigation.

On Aug. 21, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office formally charged Al-Huchaimy and Alwatan with a six-count felony complaint, including fleeing and eluding, larceny from motor vehicle, receiving and concealing stolen property, and assaulting a police officer.

They were arraigned before Magistrate Doraid Elder of the 19th District Court. Al-Huchaimy was issued a $100,000/10 percent cash bond with GPS tether. Alwatan was issued a $75,000 cash bond with GPS tether. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 2 and a preliminary exam for Sept. 9.

“Vehicle thefts cause great pain and disruption to our residents’ lives and livelihoods,” Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin stated. “That’s why the Dearborn Police Department takes these alleged crimes very seriously. I am proud of the work of our officers to thoroughly investigate and ultimately apprehend two individuals in connection with this rash of thefts across Metro Detroit.”