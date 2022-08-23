Assad Turfe named Deputy Wayne County Executive

Assad I. Turfe. Photo: Wayne County Executive's Office

DETROIT – Assad Turfe has been named Deputy Wayne County Executive, the County announced this week.

Turfe previously served as Chief of Staff Executive Warren Evans, a position he’s held since 2018. His new position and relevant duties become effective upon approval by the Wayne County Commission, the County said in a press release.

“I am honored to have been chosen for this new challenge, and I look forward to continuing to serve Executive Evans and the people of Wayne County to the best of my abilities,” said Turfe. “I began my professional career in Wayne County 20 years ago as a Sheriff’s Deputy, and worked hard to rise through the ranks of county government. I am both proud and humbled when I look back at how far I have come and what I have been able to accomplish.”

Turfe also previously served as chief assistant to Evans. He has a background in law enforcement in the County, previously rising through the ranks to become one of the youngest lieutenants in the history of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

“I consider myself a representative of all of Wayne county, a part of every community,” Turfe told The Arab American News in 2018. “I came from Dearborn. When you’re a part of a minority, I think you have an obligation to that minority— and all minorities— to set an example for future generations.”

Evans said that Turfe was chosen for a number of reasons that made him the clear choice for the job, not the least of which was his extensive knowledge of Wayne County and his demonstrated commitment to serving the County’s constituents, according to the release.

“Assad has demonstrated superior executive leadership and operational management as my Chief of Staff over the last four years,” said Evans. “During the pandemic, Assad rallied the workforce, helped maintain critical service operations, united constituents within our 43 communities and made sure Wayne County’s most vulnerable populations were safe and cared for.

“Also, he has a solid understanding of the key goals that we must deliver on in the upcoming years as well the challenges that will need to be overcome to keep us on an upward trajectory. He is a thoughtful, decisive leader who will do a phenomenal job as my Deputy County Executive.”

“I believe CEO Warren Evans has made a strong selection for his deputy county executive position,” said Wayne County Commission Chair Alisha Bell. “Assad Turfe has helped advance Wayne County during some challenging times. He has provided direction for our departments and has been responsive to our 43 communities. I look forward to working with him in his new role.”

Evans also promoted Tiffani Jackson from Interim Communications Director to Communications Director this week.